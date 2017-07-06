Sanchez takes on Barton

Still needing to win the primary next spring, new Democratic hopeful for Joe Barton’s 6th congressional district seat, Jana Lynne Sanchez, has her sights set on ending his 16-term, 32-year run in the U.S. House of Representatives. Two other Democrats have also tossed their hat in the ring: John Duncan, a Bernie Sanders activist from Arlington, along with Justin Snider, an HIV/AIDS activist and Arlington resident. Libertarian Glenn Adair, who hails from Milford, is also in the race. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments