Seasonal sisters relish Christmas

They are not twins, they aren’t even sisters, but one wouldn’t know it to see two Ennis women preparing for Christmas. Whether shopping, decorating, party planning or just hanging out together, Melissa Honza and Josie Prachyl are devoted to all things Yuletide, and in the buildup to Christmas Day they’re seldom to be found apart.

Find this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Stay informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments