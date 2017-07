Security truck rolls

Fire and ambulance personnel worked to treat two men at the site of an accident after they refused to leave their wrecked truck unattended. That’s because it was a Brinks security truck, likely with valuables in the back, according to Ennis Fire Chief Jeff Aycock, who was at the scene. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

