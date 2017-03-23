Senate-approved tax reform bill could handcuff counties

Senate Bill 2, a piece of legislation aimed at reforming current property tax laws in Texas, was approved by the Texas Senate in an 18-12 vote earlier this week and will now move to the House.

Just last month, Ellis County commissioners voiced their opposition to the bill and approved a resolution to send to state lawmakers affirming their stance.

