Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Senate-approved tax reform bill could handcuff counties

Senate Bill 2, a piece of legislation aimed at reforming current property tax laws in Texas, was approved by the Texas Senate in an 18-12 vote earlier this week and will now move to the House.

Just last month, Ellis County commissioners voiced their opposition to the bill and approved a resolution to send to state lawmakers affirming their stance.

get the full story in Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Support local news, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Mar 23 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017