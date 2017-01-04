Sheriff Johnny Brown releases statement related to New Year’s Day altercation

BREAKING: Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown was involved in an altercation at a fast food restaurant in Midlothian at around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Ennis Daily News has spoken with one of the people involved in the incident, and Brown released a statement through his lawyer Wednesday evening.

Midlothian Police Department is investigating the incident.

Read Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News for more of the story.

Comments

comments