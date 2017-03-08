Sheriff resigns, pleads guilty to assault

Johnny Brown resigned as Ellis County sheriff Wednesday morning in front of a county court judge after reaching a plea agreement with the state on a class A misdemeanor assault charge.

Other stipulations in the plea agreement, all of which Brown agreed to, included that he forfeit his Texas Peace Officer License, pay a $500 fine, be booked into county jail and publicly take responsibility for his part in a fight involving his brother, Bobby Brown, that took place on New Year’s Day at a Midlothian Whataburger.

In what Brown’s attorney, Richard Carter, called a “from the heart” written statement, Brown apologized and said “I was involved in an unfortunate incident earlier this year which has reflected unfavorably

upon me, and I do not want it to adversely impact the good men and women of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office or the citizens we serve.

“I offer my most sincere apologies to any and all who I may have hurt or disappointed. As can be seen by the actions I have taken to make things right today, I care more for the office I held, my coworkers and fellow public officials, the citizens of Ellis County, and respect for the law than to continue a battle that consumes time, money, and detracts from the mission of protecting and serving.”

