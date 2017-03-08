Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Sheriff resigns, pleads guilty to assault

Johnny Brown resigned as Ellis County sheriff Wednesday morning in front of a county court judge after reaching a plea agreement with the state on a class A misdemeanor assault charge.

Other stipulations in the plea agreement, all of which Brown agreed to, included that he forfeit his Texas Peace Officer License, pay a $500 fine, be booked into county jail and publicly take responsibility for his part in a fight involving his brother, Bobby Brown, that took place on New Year’s Day at a Midlothian Whataburger.

In what Brown’s attorney, Richard Carter, called a “from the heart” written statement, Brown apologized and said “I was involved in an unfortunate incident earlier this year which has reflected unfavorably

Sheriff Johnny Brown enters an Ellis County courtroom Wednesday morning.

upon me, and I do not want it to adversely impact the good men and women of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office or the citizens we serve.

“I offer my most sincere apologies to any and all who I may have hurt or disappointed. As can be seen by the actions I have taken to make things right today, I care more for the office I held, my coworkers and fellow public officials, the citizens of Ellis County, and respect for the law than to continue a battle that consumes time, money, and detracts from the mission of protecting and serving.”

For more of this story, read Thursday’s print edition of the Ennis Daily News.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Mar 8 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017