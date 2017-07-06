Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Small businesses making big impact in Ellis County

According to a recent study of business life in Ellis County by ZoomProspector.com, nearly 60 percent of area jobs are considered white collar in nature.  Totaling 48,700 employees at 4,851 companies, 59 percent of those working are considered salaried professionals, compared to 40 percent blue collar, or those working at jobs that requires manual labor. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

