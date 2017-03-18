Snippets of Ennis history

Close call

A tornado struck the nearby community of Garrett in 1971, injuring 25 people, four of them seriously. The Ennis Municipal Hospital (now ERMC) received most of those hurt, but Director of Nursing Kathryn Housley said no one sustained life-threatening injuries. The tornado also touched down in Ennis, two miles south of the city proper, destroying garages, barns, automobiles, trees and signs, but no one was hurt.

