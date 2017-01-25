Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Social media posts spark criticism of Ellis County SPCA

Postings on a Facebook page making allegations of animal abuse, employee theft and other misdeeds by staff at the Ellis County SPCA animal shelter in Waxahachie has been discredited as coming from “disgruntled former employees” by the local board president and also the CEO of the SPCA of Texas, although those same former staffers say the practices at the facility are the fault of those still employed by the shelter.

Find this story and more in Wednesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News…

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jan 25 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017