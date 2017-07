Starry bikes, starry night

Thousands of area residents participated in Saturday’s Freedom Fest events in Ennis, starting with the Red, White and Bike parade and ending with a fireworks show at the Texas Motorplex. Morning showers may have dampened things, but the annual trek of decorated bicycles downtown went on without a hitch. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

