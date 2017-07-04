Stay safe using fireworks Fire marshal’s office patrolling county, offers tips

This weekend, Ellis County residents are reminded of fireworks regulations when conducting their own private fireworks displays. Ellis County Deputy Fire Marshal David Bull has been driving around to county fireworks stands to make sure they are following proper state laws and codes, but so far the county fire marshal’s office hasn’t had to issue fines to people popping fireworks, Bull said. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

