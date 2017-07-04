Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Stay safe using fireworks Fire marshal’s office patrolling county, offers tips

This weekend, Ellis County residents are reminded of fireworks regulations when conducting their own private fireworks displays. Ellis County Deputy Fire Marshal David Bull has been driving around to county fireworks stands to make sure they are following proper state laws and codes, but so far the county fire marshal’s office hasn’t had to issue fines to people popping fireworks, Bull said. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 4 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017