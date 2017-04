Storm forces Lionbackers, restaurant to close for repairs

Sonny Silwal heard the storm that rolled through Ennis early Wednesday morning. Like most people, he was awakened by the sound of thunder and wind, but he didn’t guess he would receive a phone call only minutes later telling him that his business and livelihood had been brought to a temporary halt.

Get the details on this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Support local news, subscribe today!

Comments

comments