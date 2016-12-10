Texas high school football playoff scores, pairings
State Semifinals
Allen (14-0) vs. The Woodlands (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
Humble Atascocita (12-1) vs. Lake Travis (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio’s Alamodome
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
DeSoto (14-0) vs. Klein Collins (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday, Houston’s NRG Stadium
Katy Cinco Ranch (11-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (13-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio’s Alamodome
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. Dec. 17, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Denton Ryan (14-0) vs. Dallas Highland Park (12-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Frisco’s Ford Center
Temple (11-3) vs. Richmond Foster (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium
State Championship
Semifinal winners, noon Dec. 17, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Aledo 38, Mesquite Poteet 14
CC Calallen 31, College Station 30
State Championship
Aledo (15-0) vs. CC Calallen (14-1), 8 p.m. Friday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Abilene Wylie 21, Kennedale 13
Carthage (11-2) vs. China Spring (13-1), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Frisco’s Ford Center
State Championship
Abilene Wylie (13-1) vs. Carthage-China Spring winner, 4 p.m. Friday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Sweetwater 48, Gilmer 35
West Orange-Stark 49, Geronimo Navarro 7
State Championship
Sweetwater (13-1) vs. West Orange-Stark (15-0), noon Friday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Mineola 50, Wall 8
Yoakum 28, Malakoff 24
State Championship
Mineola (13-2) vs. Yoakum (11-4), 8 p.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Gunter 44, Canadian 34
Boling 19, Arp 18
State Championship
Gunter (15-0) vs. Boling (13-2), 5 p.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Crawford 42, Abernathy 7
Refugio 38, Centerville 14
State Championship
Crawford (14-1) vs. Refugio (14-1), 1 p.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Iraan 42, Wellington 21
Bremond 50, Burton 31
State Championship
Iraan (15-0) vs. Bremond (15-0), 10 a.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Borden County (13-1) vs. Jonesboro (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Balmorhea (14-0) vs. Richland Springs (14-0), 4 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium