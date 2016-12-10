Santa
Texas high school football playoff scores, pairings

By The Associated Press
 
CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Allen (14-0) vs. The Woodlands (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s DKR Texas Memorial Stadium

Humble Atascocita (12-1) vs. Lake Travis (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio’s Alamodome

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

DeSoto (14-0) vs. Klein Collins (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday, Houston’s NRG Stadium

Katy Cinco Ranch (11-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (13-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio’s Alamodome

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. Dec. 17, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Denton Ryan (14-0) vs. Dallas Highland Park (12-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Frisco’s Ford Center

Temple (11-3) vs. Richmond Foster (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, noon Dec. 17, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Aledo 38, Mesquite Poteet 14

CC Calallen 31, College Station 30

State Championship

Aledo (15-0) vs. CC Calallen (14-1), 8 p.m. Friday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Abilene Wylie 21, Kennedale 13

Carthage (11-2) vs. China Spring (13-1), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Frisco’s Ford Center

State Championship

Abilene Wylie (13-1) vs. Carthage-China Spring winner, 4 p.m. Friday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Sweetwater 48, Gilmer 35

West Orange-Stark 49, Geronimo Navarro 7

State Championship

Sweetwater (13-1) vs. West Orange-Stark (15-0), noon Friday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Mineola 50, Wall 8

Yoakum 28, Malakoff 24

State Championship

Mineola (13-2) vs. Yoakum (11-4), 8 p.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Gunter 44, Canadian 34

Boling 19, Arp 18

State Championship

Gunter (15-0) vs. Boling (13-2), 5 p.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Crawford 42, Abernathy 7

Refugio 38, Centerville 14

State Championship

Crawford (14-1) vs. Refugio (14-1), 1 p.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Iraan 42, Wellington 21

Bremond 50, Burton 31

State Championship

Iraan (15-0) vs. Bremond (15-0), 10 a.m. Thursday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Borden County (13-1) vs. Jonesboro (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

Balmorhea (14-0) vs. Richland Springs (14-0), 4 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

