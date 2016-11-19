Texas high school football scoreboard
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A Division I
|Region I
|Area
Allen 24, Belton 7
Duncanville 52, Lewisville Hebron 7
San Angelo Central 66, Keller Timber Creek 14
|Region II
|Area
The Woodlands 51, Garland Sachse 40
|Region III
|Area
Galena Park North Shore 17, Dickinson 7
Houston Lamar 24, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21
Katy 31, Cypress Ranch 14
|Region IV
|Area
Austin Westlake 24, Converse Judson 21, OT
Lake Travis 40, Smithson Valley 21
Laredo United 30, Harlingen 26
|CLASS 6A Division II
|Region I
|Area
Abilene 55, EP Americas 0
De Soto 48, Southlake Carroll 30
Mansfield 54, Amarillo Tascosa 43
|Region II
|Area
Beaumont West Brook 69, Garland Lakeview Centennial 45
Klein Collins 40, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, OT
|Region III
|Area
Cypress Ridge 55, Katy Taylor 28
Friendswood 56, La Porte 35
|Region IV
|Area
Cibolo Steele 17, Austin Vandegrift 0
Laredo United South 28, San Benito 21
SA Churchill 10, SA Northside Brennan 7
|CLASS 5A Division I
|Region I
|Area
Denton Ryan 34, N. Richland Hills 13
Lubbock Monterey 59, El Paso Eastlake 26
|Region II
|Area
Dallas Highland Park 45, Frisco Independence 3
Frisco Wakeland 34, West Mesquite 10
Mansfield Lake Ridge 60, Dallas Samuell 42
Mansfield Legacy 69, Dallas Spruce 0
|Region III
|Area
Cedar Park 42, Bryan 20
Temple 17, Pflugerville Connally 14
|Region IV
|Area
Eagle Pass Winn 10, Laredo Nixon 6
Mission Memorial 28, CC Flour Bluff 14
Richmond Foster 55, SA Alamo Heights 27
|CLASS 5A Division II
|Region I
|Area
Abilene Cooper 55, Canutillo 23
Aledo 51, Grapevine 7
Lubbock Cooper 49, EP Parkland 28
Saginaw Boswell 30, FW Dunbar 12
|Region II
|Area
Dallas South Oak Cliff 45, Burleson Centennial 24
Lancaster 58, Dallas Wilson 39
Mesquite Poteet 45, Frisco Lone Star 14
|Region III
|Area
A&M Consolidated 27, Brenham 7
Fort Bend Marshall 42, Crosby 21
Port Neches-Groves 28, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
|Region IV
|Area
Boerne-Champion 35, Rosenberg Terry 16
CC Calallen 49, Mercedes 0
Edcouch-Elsa 58, CC King 28
Victoria East 31, Austin McCallum 30
|CLASS 4A Division I
|Region I
|Area
Abilene Wylie 48, Pampa 17
Andrews 59, Brownwood 38
Argyle 63, Lubbock Estacado 7
Levelland 82, Decatur 73
|Region II
|Area
Kennedale 15, Terrell 7
Midlothian Heritage 39, Kaufman 36
Paris 14, Alvarado 10
Van 54, Mineral Wells 7
|Region III
|Area
Bridge City 39, Bay City 19
Carthage 41, Houston North Forest 6
Henderson 29, El Campo 15
Stafford 27, Kilgore 21
|Region IV
|Area
China Spring 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
Somerset 27, Taylor 21, OT
Waco La Vega 49, Rockport-Fulton 12
|CLASS 4A Division II
|Region I
|Area
Glen Rose 57, Bushland 47
Krum 14, Sweetwater 0
Monahans 42, Graham 21
Seminole 46, Iowa Park 27
|Region II
|Area
Celina 44, Gladewater 41
Gilmer 55, Melissa 6
Jasper 35, Aubrey 21
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Wills Point 13
|Region III
|Area
Giddings 28, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21
Liberty 28, Lorena 14
West Orange-Stark 47, Robinson 14
|Region IV
|Area
Cuero 48, Crystal City 0
Geronimo Navarro 42, Sweeny 0
Wharton 40, Hondo 28
Wimberley 21, Sinton 14
|CLASS 3A Division I
|Region I
|Area
Brock 62, Amarillo River Road 6
Muleshoe 47, Breckenridge 35
Wall 72, Clyde 36
|Region II
|Area
Farmersville 45, Sunnyvale 35
Howe 31, Jefferson 7
Mineola 50, Whitesboro 33
Pottsboro 35, White Oak 6
|Region III
|Area
Cameron Yoe 48, Woodville 26
Malakoff 49, Kirbyville 6
Rockdale 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 13
Teague 48, Buna 0
|Region IV
|Area
Goliad 22, Edna 17
Hallettsville 49, George West 7
Rice 55, Kingsville Academy 28
Yoakum 41, Lyford 14
|CLASS 3A Division II
|Region I
|Area
Canadian 34, Eastland 20
Childress 21, Cisco 14
Coleman 22, Idalou 14
|Region II
|Area
Gunter 45, Hooks 13
Henrietta 41, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20
Whitewright 56, Edgewood 28
Winona 51, Leonard 12
|Region III
|Area
Arp 49, New Waverly 6
Crockett 35, Clifton 0
Elysian Fields 63, Jewett Leon 21
Newton 50, Buffalo 7
|Region IV
|Area
Boling 35, Dilley 7
East Bernard 61, Nixon-Smiley 0
Lexington 35, Stockdale 6
Odem 36, El Maton Tidehaven 26
|CLASS 2A Division I
|Region I
|Area
Abernathy 22, Hawley 21
Forsan 51, New Deal 8
Post 20, Stratford 14
|Region II
|Area
Crawford 41, Collinsville 21
De Leon 37, Valley View 18
Mart 49, Seymour 8
Windthorst 36, Bosqueville 34
|Region III
|Area
Lovelady 36, Gladewater Union Grove 27
Price Carlisle 42, Cayuga 14
|Region IV
|Area
Ben Bolt 33, Thrall 16
Mason 34, Shiner 28, OT
Normangee 50, Yorktown 44
Refugio 69, Junction 20
|CLASS 2A Division II
|Region I
|Area
Hamlin 66, Wheeler 32
Seagraves 21, Memphis 20
Wellington 43, Farwell 12
|Region II
|Area
Albany 40, Electra 23
Iraan 47, Santo 6
Munday 60, Cross Plains 0
|Region III
|Area
Iola 28, Cumby 6
Maud 55, Evadale 28
Overton 48, Bremond 13
Tenaha 76, Meridian 0
|Region IV
|Area
Bruni 16, Granger 6
Burton 54, Riviera Kaufer 12
Falls City 45, Milano 21
Flatonia 49, Snook 6
CLASS 1A Division I
|Region I
|Regional
Happy 66, Meadow 20
Knox City 74, Nazareth 70
|Region II
|Regional
Borden County 40, Imperial Buena Vista 32, 2OT
Garden City 51, Marfa 0
|Region III
|Regional
Jonesboro 72, Newcastle 34
Zephyr 68, May 44
|Region IV
|Regional
Gilmer Union Hill 60, Abbott 32
Tioga 47, Avalon 40
|CLASS 1A Division II
|Region I
|Quarterfinals
Follett 64, Amherst 44
Turkey Valley 60, Petersburg 14
|Region II
|Regional
Grandfalls-Royalty 58, Guthrie 56
|Region III
|Regional
Crowell 64, Strawn 18
Valera Panther Creek 52, Chillicothe 28
|Region IV
|Regional
Richland Springs 78, Milford 43
|TAIAO Division II
|Semifinal
Stephenville Faith 80, Austin NYOS 44
|TAPPS 11 Man
Austin Regents 42, Fort Bend Christian 6
|TAPPS 6 Man
Baytown Christian 43, Fredericksburg Heritage 42
Granbury North Central 41, Longview Trinity 0
New Braunfels Christian 56, Conroe Covenant 49
Rockwall Heritage 54, Watauga Harvest 8
Seguin Lifegate 43, Orange Community Christian 6
Waco Live Oak Classical 46, Longview Heritage 0