Texas high school football scoreboard

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A Division I
Region I
Area

Allen 24, Belton 7

Duncanville 52, Lewisville Hebron 7

San Angelo Central 66, Keller Timber Creek 14

Region II
Area

The Woodlands 51, Garland Sachse 40

Region III
Area

Galena Park North Shore 17, Dickinson 7

Houston Lamar 24, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21

Katy 31, Cypress Ranch 14

Region IV
Area

Austin Westlake 24, Converse Judson 21, OT

Lake Travis 40, Smithson Valley 21

Laredo United 30, Harlingen 26

CLASS 6A Division II
Region I
Area

Abilene 55, EP Americas 0

De Soto 48, Southlake Carroll 30

Mansfield 54, Amarillo Tascosa 43

Region II
Area

Beaumont West Brook 69, Garland Lakeview Centennial 45

Klein Collins 40, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, OT

Region III
Area

Cypress Ridge 55, Katy Taylor 28

Friendswood 56, La Porte 35

Region IV
Area

Cibolo Steele 17, Austin Vandegrift 0

Laredo United South 28, San Benito 21

SA Churchill 10, SA Northside Brennan 7

CLASS 5A Division I
Region I
Area

Denton Ryan 34, N. Richland Hills 13

Lubbock Monterey 59, El Paso Eastlake 26

Region II
Area

Dallas Highland Park 45, Frisco Independence 3

Frisco Wakeland 34, West Mesquite 10

Mansfield Lake Ridge 60, Dallas Samuell 42

Mansfield Legacy 69, Dallas Spruce 0

Region III
Area

Cedar Park 42, Bryan 20

Temple 17, Pflugerville Connally 14

Region IV
Area

Eagle Pass Winn 10, Laredo Nixon 6

Mission Memorial 28, CC Flour Bluff 14

Richmond Foster 55, SA Alamo Heights 27

CLASS 5A Division II
Region I
Area

Abilene Cooper 55, Canutillo 23

Aledo 51, Grapevine 7

Lubbock Cooper 49, EP Parkland 28

Saginaw Boswell 30, FW Dunbar 12

Region II
Area

Dallas South Oak Cliff 45, Burleson Centennial 24

Lancaster 58, Dallas Wilson 39

Mesquite Poteet 45, Frisco Lone Star 14

Region III
Area

A&M Consolidated 27, Brenham 7

Fort Bend Marshall 42, Crosby 21

Port Neches-Groves 28, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Region IV
Area

Boerne-Champion 35, Rosenberg Terry 16

CC Calallen 49, Mercedes 0

Edcouch-Elsa 58, CC King 28

Victoria East 31, Austin McCallum 30

CLASS 4A Division I
Region I
Area

Abilene Wylie 48, Pampa 17

Andrews 59, Brownwood 38

Argyle 63, Lubbock Estacado 7

Levelland 82, Decatur 73

Region II
Area

Kennedale 15, Terrell 7

Midlothian Heritage 39, Kaufman 36

Paris 14, Alvarado 10

Van 54, Mineral Wells 7

Region III
Area

Bridge City 39, Bay City 19

Carthage 41, Houston North Forest 6

Henderson 29, El Campo 15

Stafford 27, Kilgore 21

Region IV
Area

China Spring 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Somerset 27, Taylor 21, OT

Waco La Vega 49, Rockport-Fulton 12

CLASS 4A Division II
Region I
Area

Glen Rose 57, Bushland 47

Krum 14, Sweetwater 0

Monahans 42, Graham 21

Seminole 46, Iowa Park 27

Region II
Area

Celina 44, Gladewater 41

Gilmer 55, Melissa 6

Jasper 35, Aubrey 21

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Wills Point 13

Region III
Area

Giddings 28, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21

Liberty 28, Lorena 14

West Orange-Stark 47, Robinson 14

Region IV
Area

Cuero 48, Crystal City 0

Geronimo Navarro 42, Sweeny 0

Wharton 40, Hondo 28

Wimberley 21, Sinton 14

CLASS 3A Division I
Region I
Area

Brock 62, Amarillo River Road 6

Muleshoe 47, Breckenridge 35

Wall 72, Clyde 36

Region II
Area

Farmersville 45, Sunnyvale 35

Howe 31, Jefferson 7

Mineola 50, Whitesboro 33

Pottsboro 35, White Oak 6

Region III
Area

Cameron Yoe 48, Woodville 26

Malakoff 49, Kirbyville 6

Rockdale 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 13

Teague 48, Buna 0

Region IV
Area

Goliad 22, Edna 17

Hallettsville 49, George West 7

Rice 55, Kingsville Academy 28

Yoakum 41, Lyford 14

CLASS 3A Division II
Region I
Area

Canadian 34, Eastland 20

Childress 21, Cisco 14

Coleman 22, Idalou 14

Region II
Area

Gunter 45, Hooks 13

Henrietta 41, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20

Whitewright 56, Edgewood 28

Winona 51, Leonard 12

Region III
Area

Arp 49, New Waverly 6

Crockett 35, Clifton 0

Elysian Fields 63, Jewett Leon 21

Newton 50, Buffalo 7

Region IV
Area

Boling 35, Dilley 7

East Bernard 61, Nixon-Smiley 0

Lexington 35, Stockdale 6

Odem 36, El Maton Tidehaven 26

CLASS 2A Division I
Region I
Area

Abernathy 22, Hawley 21

Forsan 51, New Deal 8

Post 20, Stratford 14

Region II
Area

Crawford 41, Collinsville 21

De Leon 37, Valley View 18

Mart 49, Seymour 8

Windthorst 36, Bosqueville 34

Region III
Area

Lovelady 36, Gladewater Union Grove 27

Price Carlisle 42, Cayuga 14

Region IV
Area

Ben Bolt 33, Thrall 16

Mason 34, Shiner 28, OT

Normangee 50, Yorktown 44

Refugio 69, Junction 20

CLASS 2A Division II
Region I
Area

Hamlin 66, Wheeler 32

Seagraves 21, Memphis 20

Wellington 43, Farwell 12

Region II
Area

Albany 40, Electra 23

Iraan 47, Santo 6

Munday 60, Cross Plains 0

Region III
Area

Iola 28, Cumby 6

Maud 55, Evadale 28

Overton 48, Bremond 13

Tenaha 76, Meridian 0

Region IV
Area

Bruni 16, Granger 6

Burton 54, Riviera Kaufer 12

Falls City 45, Milano 21

Flatonia 49, Snook 6

CLASS 1A Division I

Region I
Regional

Happy 66, Meadow 20

Knox City 74, Nazareth 70

Region II
Regional

Borden County 40, Imperial Buena Vista 32, 2OT

Garden City 51, Marfa 0

Region III
Regional

Jonesboro 72, Newcastle 34

Zephyr 68, May 44

Region IV
Regional

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Abbott 32

Tioga 47, Avalon 40

CLASS 1A Division II
Region I
Quarterfinals

Follett 64, Amherst 44

Turkey Valley 60, Petersburg 14

Region II
Regional

Grandfalls-Royalty 58, Guthrie 56

Region III
Regional

Crowell 64, Strawn 18

Valera Panther Creek 52, Chillicothe 28

Region IV
Regional

Richland Springs 78, Milford 43

TAIAO Division II
Semifinal

Stephenville Faith 80, Austin NYOS 44

TAPPS 11 Man

Austin Regents 42, Fort Bend Christian 6

TAPPS 6 Man

Baytown Christian 43, Fredericksburg Heritage 42

Granbury North Central 41, Longview Trinity 0

New Braunfels Christian 56, Conroe Covenant 49

Rockwall Heritage 54, Watauga Harvest 8

Seguin Lifegate 43, Orange Community Christian 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 46, Longview Heritage 0

