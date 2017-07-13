Texas Monthly rates ‘Hachie BBQ joint among state’s best

Harris Bar-B-Que has been opened since 2013, the brainchild of 50-year-old Kelvin Harris. It wasn’t until 2017 that Harris and his hickory and oak-smoked barbecue were recognized by Texas Monthly. On a scale of 1-5, Monthly rates Harris’ barbecue a 4.

The publication writes “Harris spent his downtime as a maintenance worker in an aircraft mechanic shop studying videos of the state’s barbecue masters on his phone” before opening his own place. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

