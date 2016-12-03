Santa
Ennis Daily News

Texas officials: 8 hurt when bus with cheerleaders crashes

BIG SPRING, Texas (AP) — Officials say eight people were injured when a bus carrying high school cheerleaders crashed with a tractor-trailer rig in Texas.

Multiple news media report the Iraan-Sheffield bus carrying the cheerleaders crashed in Howard County after a football game late Friday night.

Amanda Duforat with Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring told KWES-TV that eight people were brought in from the crash. She said two were in critical condition, two others were in serious condition and four were being transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Photos from the crash scene showed an Iraan-Sheffield school bus with its front end crumpled against the damaged side of a tractor trailer rig.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed and traffic was being diverted from the scene.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Dec 3 2016. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016