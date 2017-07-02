Theft of A/C unit ends in crash

Rice Police pursued two men on Interstate 45 until the suspects' vehicle crashed near an Ennis intersection. The two men were hospitalized, one with a lacerated liver, and the other also with serious injuries, according to Rice Police Chief Charles Parsons. According to Parsons, the two men in the white SUV were suspected of stealing a portable air-conditioning unit from the Tractor Supply store in Corsicana. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News.

