Thirty Pct. 2 county roads set to be resurfaced

Working toward his promise of better communications and a monthly open door to residents of Precinct 2, Ellis County commissioner Lane Grayson introduced a new goal for resurfacing area roads.

While his precinct has 232 miles, many of them rural, and a $2.1 million annual repair budget, the elected Ennis public servant laid out an aggressive plan for improving roadways.

