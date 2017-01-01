Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Three killed as planes collide mid-air near McKinney

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Three people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

The FAA says it was told by local fire department officials that three people died in the crash.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.

