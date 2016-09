Trial set for former Maypearl top cop

The former police chief in Maypearl is set to appear in court Dec. 12 after rejecting a plea bargain agreement at the end of August. Kevin Coffey was indicted on four charges and will now stand trial accused of sexual performance by a child, sexual assault of child, indecency with a child by contact, and indecency with a child by exposure.

