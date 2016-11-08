Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Trump, other Republicans take Ellis County in early vote

–CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES TO THIS STORY–

Donald J. Trump grabbed a majority of the early vote in Ellis County, county elections administration reported at 7 p.m.

The Republican nominee took 71.45-percent of the vote with 34,768 ballots cast in his favor. 11,987 ballots were cast for Hillary Clinton, with roughly 2.5 percent of votes going to third-party candidates.

Election Day numbers have yet to be reported by the county.

State and County Races early vote

US Rep. District 6
Joe Barton… 35,532
Ruby Faye Woolridge… 10,879
Darrell Smith… 1,259

State Senator District 22
Brian Birdwell… 35.489
Michael Collins… 11,724

State Rep. District 10
John Wray… 36,442
Chuck Richter… 5,141

County Attorney (uncontested)
Patrick Wilson… 37,885

Sheriff (uncontested)
Johnny Brown… 38,165

County Tax Assessor-Collector (uncontested)
John W. Bridges… 38,217

County Commission Precinct No. 3
Paul D. Perry… 11,072
Fred O. Smith… 2,608

Constable Precinct No. 1 (uncontested)
Roy A. Callendar Jr…. 8,845

Constable Precinct No. 2 (uncontested)
Terry L Nay… 9,104

Constable Precinct No. 3 (uncontested)
Tyron Davis… 1,745

Constable Precinct No. 4 (uncontested)
Mike Jones… 18,273

Justin Tubbs
[email protected]

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 8 2016. Filed under County News, National news, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016