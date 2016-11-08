Trump, other Republicans take Ellis County in early vote

Donald J. Trump grabbed a majority of the early vote in Ellis County, county elections administration reported at 7 p.m.

The Republican nominee took 71.45-percent of the vote with 34,768 ballots cast in his favor. 11,987 ballots were cast for Hillary Clinton, with roughly 2.5 percent of votes going to third-party candidates.

Election Day numbers have yet to be reported by the county.

State and County Races early vote

US Rep. District 6

Joe Barton… 35,532

Ruby Faye Woolridge… 10,879

Darrell Smith… 1,259

State Senator District 22

Brian Birdwell… 35.489

Michael Collins… 11,724

State Rep. District 10

John Wray… 36,442

Chuck Richter… 5,141

County Attorney (uncontested)

Patrick Wilson… 37,885

Sheriff (uncontested)

Johnny Brown… 38,165

County Tax Assessor-Collector (uncontested)

John W. Bridges… 38,217

County Commission Precinct No. 3

Paul D. Perry… 11,072

Fred O. Smith… 2,608

Constable Precinct No. 1 (uncontested)

Roy A. Callendar Jr…. 8,845

Constable Precinct No. 2 (uncontested)

Terry L Nay… 9,104

Constable Precinct No. 3 (uncontested)

Tyron Davis… 1,745

Constable Precinct No. 4 (uncontested)

Mike Jones… 18,273

