Trump, other Republicans take Ellis County in early vote
–CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES TO THIS STORY–
Donald J. Trump grabbed a majority of the early vote in Ellis County, county elections administration reported at 7 p.m.
The Republican nominee took 71.45-percent of the vote with 34,768 ballots cast in his favor. 11,987 ballots were cast for Hillary Clinton, with roughly 2.5 percent of votes going to third-party candidates.
Election Day numbers have yet to be reported by the county.
State and County Races early vote
US Rep. District 6
Joe Barton… 35,532
Ruby Faye Woolridge… 10,879
Darrell Smith… 1,259
State Senator District 22
Brian Birdwell… 35.489
Michael Collins… 11,724
State Rep. District 10
John Wray… 36,442
Chuck Richter… 5,141
County Attorney (uncontested)
Patrick Wilson… 37,885
Sheriff (uncontested)
Johnny Brown… 38,165
County Tax Assessor-Collector (uncontested)
John W. Bridges… 38,217
County Commission Precinct No. 3
Paul D. Perry… 11,072
Fred O. Smith… 2,608
Constable Precinct No. 1 (uncontested)
Roy A. Callendar Jr…. 8,845
Constable Precinct No. 2 (uncontested)
Terry L Nay… 9,104
Constable Precinct No. 3 (uncontested)
Tyron Davis… 1,745
Constable Precinct No. 4 (uncontested)
Mike Jones… 18,273
Justin Tubbs
[email protected]