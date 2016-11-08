Trump, other Republicans win county
Donald J. Trump grabbed a majority of the total unofficial vote in Ellis County, county elections administration reported at around 8:15 p.m.
The Republican nominee took 71.16 percent of the vote with 36,175 ballots cast in his favor. 12,582 ballots were cast for Hillary Clinton, with roughly 2.9 percent of votes going to third-party candidates.
State and County Races
US Rep. District 6
Joe Barton… 37,037
Ruby Faye Woolridge… 11,437
Darrell Smith… 1,327
State Senator District 22
Brian Birdwell… 36,983
Michael Collins… 12,336
State Rep. District 10
John Wray… 38,006
Chuck Richter… 5,453
County Attorney (uncontested)
Patrick Wilson… 39,576
Sheriff (uncontested)
Johnny Brown… 39,860
County Tax Assessor-Collector (uncontested)
John W. Bridges… 39,920
County Commission Precinct No. 3
Paul D. Perry… 11,900
Fred O. Smith… 2,905
Constable Precinct No. 1 (uncontested)
Roy A. Callendar Jr…. 8,846
Constable Precinct No. 2 (uncontested)
Terry L Nay… 10,315
Constable Precinct No. 3 (uncontested)
Tyron Davis… 1,897
Constable Precinct No. 4 (uncontested)
Mike Jones… 18,547