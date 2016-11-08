Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Trump, other Republicans win county

Donald J. Trump grabbed a majority of the total unofficial vote in Ellis County, county elections administration reported at around 8:15 p.m.

The Republican nominee took 71.16 percent of the vote with 36,175 ballots cast in his favor. 12,582 ballots were cast for Hillary Clinton, with roughly 2.9 percent of votes going to third-party candidates.

State and County Races

US Rep. District 6
Joe Barton… 37,037
Ruby Faye Woolridge… 11,437
Darrell Smith… 1,327

State Senator District 22
Brian Birdwell… 36,983
Michael Collins… 12,336

State Rep. District 10
John Wray… 38,006
Chuck Richter… 5,453

County Attorney (uncontested)
Patrick Wilson… 39,576

Sheriff (uncontested)
Johnny Brown… 39,860

County Tax Assessor-Collector (uncontested)
John W. Bridges… 39,920

County Commission Precinct No. 3
Paul D. Perry… 11,900
Fred O. Smith… 2,905

Constable Precinct No. 1 (uncontested)
Roy A. Callendar Jr…. 8,846

Constable Precinct No. 2 (uncontested)
Terry L Nay… 10,315

Constable Precinct No. 3 (uncontested)
Tyron Davis… 1,897

Constable Precinct No. 4 (uncontested)
Mike Jones… 18,547

