Two alleged shooters enter guilty pleas

Two men entered guilty pleas last week in connection with the July shooting into an Ennis home in the 400 block of Avenue C and an ensuing chase in which shots were fired at an Ennis police officer. A third suspect arrested at the time has yet to enter a plea. Three others connected to the case have been indicted.

