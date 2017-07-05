Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Two Waxahachie grads killed in separate wrecks

Two former Waxahachie High School students were killed recently in unrelated incidents, according to an article in the Waxahahie Daily Light and a post on the Waxahachie men’s soccer team Facebook account. Caleb Neal, 22, a 2014 WHS grad, and Zane Walker, 18, a 2017 WHS grad, were both reported dead within one week–Neal to a car accident in Kansas on Friday, Walker to a yet unknown reason late Monday night. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 5 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017