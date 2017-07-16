Waxahachie school board approves raises

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Waxahachie ISD school board approved $1,000 pay increases for all district teachers, auxiliary staff and administrators this week, a move Waxahachie ISD Superintendent Jeremy Glenn said would keep its educators “near the top in Ellis County.” Previously, first year teachers coming into Waxahachie ISD could expect compensation amounting to $44,500 for 10 months, with that number increasing to $49,644 at 10 years and $55,384 at 20 years. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

