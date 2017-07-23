Western market a challenge for retail: EDC director

This week, Brookshire’s grocery store turned off its lights and closed the doors, bringing about uncertainty for the future of Ennis’ western retail market. Although the circumstances are vastly different, with the grocery store industry now rapidly changing due to pressure from online services, the closing of Brookshire’s marks the second notable closing of a grocery store on that end of town, the first being Super 1 Foods, which, also owned by Brookshire Grocery Co., shut down in 2013, less than a year before Brookshire’s grand opening. Super 1’s building is now occupied by Dirt Cheap, a discounted goods retailer. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

