Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Western market a challenge for retail: EDC director

This week, Brookshire’s grocery store turned off its lights and closed the doors, bringing about uncertainty for the future of Ennis’ western retail market. Although the circumstances are vastly different, with the grocery store industry now rapidly changing due to pressure from online services, the closing of Brookshire’s marks the second notable closing of a grocery store on that end of town, the first being Super 1 Foods, which, also owned by Brookshire Grocery Co., shut down in 2013, less than a year before Brookshire’s grand opening. Super 1’s building is now occupied by Dirt Cheap, a discounted goods retailer. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 23 2017. Filed under Business, City news, Local, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017