Woman killed was wearing Pilot Point t-shirt

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that the remains discovered south of Ennis near Section House Road were of a black female between the ages of 16 and 22.

In addition, detectives said the deceased was wearing a Pilot Point “Bearcat Pride” high school t-shirt when found by a hog hunter.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification had yet to positively identify the remains of the female as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered on some agricultural land in a wooded area by a hunter who was leasing the land. The property is unaddressed. The case is being treated as a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about the remains to come forward by calling 972-825-4928.

Comments

comments