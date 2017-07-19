Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Woman killed was wearing Pilot Point t-shirt

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that the remains discovered south of Ennis near Section House Road were of a black female between the ages of 16 and 22.

In addition, detectives said the deceased was wearing a Pilot Point “Bearcat Pride” high school t-shirt when found by a hog hunter.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification had yet to positively identify the remains of the female as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered on some agricultural land in a wooded area by a hunter who was leasing the land. The property is unaddressed. The case is being treated as a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about the remains to come forward by calling 972-825-4928.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 19 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017