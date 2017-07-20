WWII veteran recognized at NARFE meeting

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) No. 1191 held their monthly meeting on Tuesday July 11. In addition to the regular meeting procedures, NARFE member and WWII veteran Charles Atchley was recognized for his service.

A resolution was submitted by Texas State Representative John Wray, which stated that Atchley was from Allen, where he played sports and competed in Golden Gloves, a boxing tournament. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments