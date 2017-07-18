Youth group tackles home project for ‘mini mission

The First United Methodist Church youth group took on their annual Mission Ennis project this week. Christen Vick, the youth leader, said the youth program has been participating in Mission Ennis for about four years. "We call it a mini mission," Vick said, "We stay the night at the church, worship in the evenings and come work during the day. It's a really great way to serve hands and feet here in Ennis."

