Thomas Melvin “Tom/Boe” Lowe

Thomas Melvin “Tom/Boe” Lowe of Plano, Texas passed away on April 5, 2017 at the age of 83. He was born on February 7, 1934 to Thomas Chester and Dura (Dockery) Lowe in Navarro County, Texas. Tom married Anne Kerley on December 21, 1957 in Kerens, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. Tom worked as a mechanic for Braniff Airlines for over 25 years. He went on to work for Mobil in Richardson for 20 years and then spent 13 years working for O’Reilly Auto Parts in Plano. He was of the Church of Christ faith.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Anne of Plano; daughters, Renee and her friend, Richard, Andrea and husband, Bruce; grandchildren, Joel and wife, Chandra, Krystle and husband, Mark, Rhys and friend, Pam; great-grandsons, Bradley, Wesley, Lane; sister, Barbara and husband, Mike Gentry; and several nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Dura Lowe; and brother, Billy M. Lowe.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017 at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas.

Comments

comments