Mary Elizabeth Witherspoon Silberstein Pollan

Mary Elizabeth Witherspoon Silberstein Pollan of Ennis, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the age of 80.

Mary was born on September 12, 1936 in India, Texas to Willie and Essie Witherspoon. She graduated from Ferris High School in 1954. Mary met the love of her life, Ross Lyman Silberstein while they both worked for Sherwin Williams and they were married on August 11, 1961. They were married until his death on June 13, 1987. She was a stay at home mom until moving to Ennis where she owned and operated M S Shoes. Mary completed her career at Avenue Emporium.

She was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Before moving to Ennis, Mary was very involved at First Baptist Church in Richmond, Kentucky holding positions as a Sunday School teacher, director of Children’s Services including yearly Bible School preparations.

Mary loved to read and sew as a past time. She spent many hours reading.

Her door was always open to family and friends. She cherished the time that family came to visit them in Kentucky.

On June 11, 1994 Mary married Ronnie Pollan in Ennis. They were married for over twenty-two years.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ronnie Pollan; daughter, Kate & (Craig) Wallace; grandchildren: Brendan and Cameron Wallace and Emily and Mason Silberstein; daughter-in-law, Kelly Silberstein Hopkins; step-children: Melodie Robison and husband, Randy and Ron Pollan; step-grandchildren: Amanda and Scott Robison and Will and Ann Pollan she is also survived by a brother, Harold Witherspoon numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ross Silberstein, son Brett Silberstein, parents, and brothers, Vernon, James, Billie and Robbie Witherspoon.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis. Interment will follow in the Bristol Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the “Give & Grow” Scholarship Fund in memory of Kelly Boston.

