Victor Wallace Fuller

Victor Wallace Fuller, 68, passed away in at his home in Palmer, Texas on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Victor was born on December 22, 1948 in Dallas, Texas to Wilton Adolphus and Gracie Juanita (Stith) Fuller. He grew up in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School in 1967. In 1968 he married Mickey Lynn Gentry and they made their home in Palmer.

He worked for DP&L/TU Electric/Oncor for over twenty years and for UPS for fifteen years. He was a member of the Fundamental Baptist Church of Palmer. He loved to fish whenever he got the opportunity.

He is survived by his son, William Russel Fuller and wife, Monica Diane Fuller; daughter, Amy Taylor and husband, Rickey; grandchildren: Zane Miller, Bryce Fuller, Brock Fuller and Mallorie Taylor Ray; brothers: H. John Fuller and wife Gayle and Don Fuller and wife, Judy along with a host of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mickey Lynn Fuller.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Jason Keith Fuller officiating. Pallbearers will be Jay Hellner, Donald Fuller, Jr., Kris Fuller, Jason Wilson and Clint Nash. Interment will follow in Elm Branch Cemetery of Bardwell under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

If you choose to make a donation in Victor’s name the family requests that you consider the American Cancer Society.

