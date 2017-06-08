Janie Sehreen Weatherford

Janie Sehreen Weatherford, 30, passed away in Corsicana, Texas on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Janie was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 13, 1986 to Marie Ellen Mauer. She grew up in West Palm Beach and moved to Ennis where she attended school.

She worked for Sea Crest Veterinary Center as a Veterinary Tech and for Spencer’s Gifts as a cashier. She loved animals and had a pet squirrel.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Mauer; brothers: James M. Suggs, Jr. and Silko J. Weatherford; a niece, Jesalyn Sehreen and a special cousin, Michelle and many more cousins she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Mauer, cousin, Amanda Kennon and Aunt Laurie Buchanan.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at noon in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis.

The family requests if you choose to make a donation in Janie’s name you consider the SPCA.

Comments

comments