Jack Smith, 85, of Ennis, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Jack was born in Palmer, Texas on January 10, 1932 to Raymond O. and Susie N. (Freeman) Smith. He grew up in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School in 1949. On March 8, 1957 he married Bobbie Jean McCown and they made their home in Palmer. They also lived in Japan, Houston and Ennis. Jack served his country proudly in the United States Air Force in Japan from 1950-1954.

He worked for Sea-Land Service, Inc. for over twenty-three years as a sales executive before beginning his own import export company, InterCoastal, in Houston, Texas. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, a member of the Palmer Masonic Lodge #459, Lions Club, First United Methodist Church of Palmer and the Cowboy Church of Ennis. He enjoyed playing golf and cards as well as

traveling with family and friends.

Jack was predeceased by his wife Bobbie, four brothers and sisters and parents. He is survived by his son, Bruce Smith andwife, Elaine; daughter, Linda Smith and sister, Mary Nell Witt and husband, Jack. He is also survived by many of his close extended family and numerous friends who all refer to him as “Uncle Jack”. All will miss their beloved dad, brother, good friend and Uncle Jack but are comforted he is now at peace and in a better place.

Family visitation will held on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Cowboy Church of Ennis followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Michael Howard officiating.

Those wishing to make a donation in Jack’s memory in lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider the Cowboy Church of Ennis, First United Methodist Church of Palmer, the Cancer Golf Tournament of Ennis or a charity of your choice.

