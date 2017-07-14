Norma Jean Pool

Norma Jean Pool passed away at age 89 on July 12, 2017 at her home in Dallas.

Norma was born on December 26, 1927 in Roxton, Texas to parents John and Nell Old. She grew up in Baytown, graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, and attended Southern Methodist University where she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

It was at SMU where she met Loyd Pool, her loving husband of 53 years. They were married in 1947 and made their home in Ennis, where they owned and operated Pool’s Dry Cleaners until retirement in 1996.

Norma was an active member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church where she taught the Lydia Sunday School Class for a number of years. She was also a candy striper volunteer at Ennis Regional Medical Center Hospital where she worked in the staff reception area and the gift shop. Her husband Loyd was a very skilled golfer and taught Norma to play. She became quite accomplished at golf and won many ladies tournaments across north Texas and won the Ennis Lakeside Country Club ladies championship several times. In addition to golf, Norma enjoyed fishing, bingo and solving crossword puzzles. She also loved to cook for the family and on holidays or even for no special occasion she would have the kids and grandkids over for a big home cooked meal and get together.

Norma was preceded in death by husband Loyd, her daughter Sherry Shamburger, and her brother John. She is survived by son Mike Pool and his wife Susan of Canton, by daughter Laurie Foster and her husband Ken of Dallas, by grandchildren Renae Stolly and husband Jason of Frisco, Dacey Gonzalez of Little Elm, Brant Southwell of Dallas, Brynne Kaplan and husband Justin of Houston, Shay Shamburger and wife Carrie of Winder, Georgia , and Shelley Barnette and husband Steven of Wilmington, North Carolina, and by nine loving great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on July 17, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM at J.E. Keever Mortuary. The family has requested a private burial at Myrtle Cemetery.

Monday, July 17, 2017

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

J.E. Keever Mortuary (Ennis Chapel)

408 North Dallas

Ennis, Texas 75119

Comments

comments