Adelaida Campos

Adelaida Campos, age 70 passed away in Ennis on January 9, 2017.  She was born on February 15, 1946 in Kennedy, Texas to Cristobal and Ramona (De La Paz) Diaz.  She was a very Christian woman, who prayed for everyone in her family. She was a member of Bethel Pentecostal Church, where she loved attending. She liked being with her family, listening to gospel music, gardening, flowers and plants; always helping anyone she could.

Adelaida is survived by her husband of 48 years, Crispin Campos; children, Crispin Campos, Jr.,Cynthia Cerda and husband Eleuterio, Gilbert Campos and wife Sandra, Melinda Rolen, and Angel Renee Jones and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Eric, Mercedes, Leo, Simon, Sierra, Estela, Javier, Johnny, Sthefani, Sheila, Gilbert, Jr., Gabriel, Brianna, Tatianna, Derrick, Jr., Mason; and, great-grandchildren, Leonardo, Angelik, Adrian, Gabriel, Noel, Angel, Marilena, Lana, and Noah Lee.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.  Services will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Interment will follow at Myrtle Cemetery in Ennis.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 800 S. Kaufman, Ennis, Texas, 972-878-2211.

