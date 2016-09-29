Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Adell Svoboda Vrzalik,  86, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, September 24, 2016.

Adell was born in Kaufman County on March 4, 1930 to Jerry and Agnes (Bezdek) Svoboda. She grew up in Seagoville, Texas and attended school there. On August 27, 1949 she married Edward O Vrzalik and they made their home in Kaufman, Texas in the Lone Star Community where she stayed until the death of her husband on January 7, 1978 when she moved to Ennis.

She worked at Southland Manufacturing Company in Terrell, Donavan Galvani and Ennis Dress after moving to Ennis until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of St John Nepomucene Catholic Church and SPJST.

She is survived by her children: Nancy Svehlak and husband, Al and Jimmy Vrzalik and wife, Evelyn; grandchildren: Michael Svehlak, Stephanie Gibson, Edward Vrzalik and Stacy Treadaway; nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Pauline Jones.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Edward O. Vrzalik.

Visitation was held on Monday, September 26, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Mass of the Christian Burial took place on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 10 a.m. in St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis. Pallbearers will be Larry Vrzalik, Jimmy Jo Vrzalik, Johnny Svoboda, Martin Zapletal, Jerry Schroeder and Jerry Haba. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Svehlak, Edward Vrzalik and Ronny Gibson. Interment was held at 2 p.m. in the St. Ann Cemetery in Kaufman, Texas under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

