Aiden Liam Dominguez

Aiden Liam Dominguez went back to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from Waxahachie, Texas.

Aiden Liam was born in Waxahachie, Texas on July 20, 2017 to Nicole Dominguez.

He is survived by his mother, Nicole Dominguez; sister, Ava Nicole Dominguez; grandparents; Ismael and Jessica Dominguez, Sr.; uncles: Ismael Dominguez, Jr., Issac Dominguez and Ivan Dominguez and three cousins.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Foundation of Life Church of Ennis with Pastor Richardson officiating.  Pallbearers will be his uncles Ismael Dominguez, Jr., Issac Dominguez and Ivan Dominguez.  Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

