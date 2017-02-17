Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Alta Mae Bates

Alta Mae Bates passed away with her family by her side on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Mansfield, Texas.

Alta was born in Alma, Texas to James N. and Eddie Eugene (Maris) Dillard.  She grew up in Alma and graduated from Ennis High School in 1938.  On May 16, 1946 she married Olin Ray Bates and they made their home in Byrd before moving to Dallas in 1953.

She was a member of the Cedar Hill Church of Christ.  Her family especially the grandchildren were the joy of her life.

She is survived by daughter, Jane Bates; three grandchildren: Wes, Chris and Kenzie; one great-grandchild, Skyleigh Elizabeth and one brother, Ken Dillard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Olin Bates on January 6, 1984 and one daughter, Sandra Jean Bates on March 15, 2007.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 1 p.m. in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Feb 17 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017