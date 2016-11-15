Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Amalia Moreno Garza, age 75 of Ennis, Tx. passed away on November 8, 2016 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Tx.

Amalia was born on July 10, 1941 to Juan and Sabina Moreno in Nuevo Laredo, Tamulipas. She had six brother and six sisters.

She is survived by the loves of her life, her children, Maria Guadalupe Flores, Isabel Mejia, Alicia Zepeda, Efren Flores, Amalia Flores and Ana Flores and Nestor A. Flores. She also has 23 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Amalia is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Maria De Jesus Flores.

Amailia was a cheerful person and filled every room she walked in with love and happiness. She loved her children more than words could ever describe. She was most definitely loved and will be missed deeply. II Timothy 4:7 says, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Her services will be held with her loved ones and friends in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 800 South Kaufman St., Ennis.

