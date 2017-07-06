Andrie Honza

Ardrie Honza, 94, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Ardrie was born in Ennis, Texas on June 2, 1923 to John and Rosie (Zajic) Kubin. She grew up in Oak Grove and attended Central High School. On August 7, 1945 she married Oldrich Joseph “Eric” Honza and they made their home in Ennis. Ardie was a beautician for over forty years. She was a member of the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church her entire life. She enjoyed flower gardening and crochet.

She is survived by a daughter, Gayle P. Honza; sisters: Adail Parma and husband, Edward and Geraldine Nekuza; sister-in-law, Geraldine Kubin along with many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews who she cared for and loved as her own.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Eric Honza on December 22, 1995, two brothers, John Kubin and Alvin Kubin; three sisters: Mildred Hubacek, Wilma Kasper and Vlasta Knize.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. with Rosary at 5 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Comments

comments