Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Annie L. Tennery

Annie L. Tennery of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on May 11, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 10:00 am at Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home Chapel in Red Oak, Texas with Pastor Jimmy Tennery Jr. and Pastor Jack Ables officiating.  Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home.

Annie was born on August 19, 1947 to Thomas and Lela Franklin in Palmer, Texas. She was married to Jimmy L. Tennery Sr. for 50 years.  She was a member of Eastridge Baptist Church in Red Oak, Texas. Annie was a devoted wife, and a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.  She will be dearly missed.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Shirley Adair.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy L. Tennery Sr.; sons, Jimmy L. Tennery Jr.  and his wife, Melissa, Jody L. Tennery and his wife, Gina and Jeremy L. Tennery and his wife, Amanda; 5 grandchildren, Colin, Conner, Luke, Jake and Claire; great-grandson, Preston; sisters, Mary Adair and her husband, Dale and Rosa Vyers and her husband, Scotty and Debbie Henson; brothers, Tommy Franklin, Charles Franklin and his wife, Jeanette and Danny Franklin and his wife, Rosie.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jun 12 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017