Annie L. Tennery

Annie L. Tennery of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on May 11, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 10:00 am at Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home Chapel in Red Oak, Texas with Pastor Jimmy Tennery Jr. and Pastor Jack Ables officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home.

Annie was born on August 19, 1947 to Thomas and Lela Franklin in Palmer, Texas. She was married to Jimmy L. Tennery Sr. for 50 years. She was a member of Eastridge Baptist Church in Red Oak, Texas. Annie was a devoted wife, and a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Shirley Adair.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy L. Tennery Sr.; sons, Jimmy L. Tennery Jr. and his wife, Melissa, Jody L. Tennery and his wife, Gina and Jeremy L. Tennery and his wife, Amanda; 5 grandchildren, Colin, Conner, Luke, Jake and Claire; great-grandson, Preston; sisters, Mary Adair and her husband, Dale and Rosa Vyers and her husband, Scotty and Debbie Henson; brothers, Tommy Franklin, Charles Franklin and his wife, Jeanette and Danny Franklin and his wife, Rosie.

