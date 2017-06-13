Anthony James “AJ” Mendez

Anthony James “AJ” Mendez, age 17 was called to the Heavenly Father on June 11, 2017. He was born in Lubbock on October 3, 1999 to Jimmy and Felicia (Gomez) Mendez. He attended Saint John School until it closed. He loved fishing and hunting, and played football and baseball for Ennis.

He is survived by his mother, Felicia Mendez; brother, Bryan Pyle and wife Heather; grandparents, Maria Gomez, Rachel and John Pedrez; aunts and uncles, Gilbert Gomez and wife Misty, Jose Gomez, Jr., Margaret Marmolejo and husband David, Maria Turner and Jose Duran, Mabel McNeely and husband Ray, Diego Mendez and wife Susie, Joe Mendez and wife Lisa, and John Mendez; numerous cousins and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Mendez.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7 P.M. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Saint John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Ennis, with Father John Dick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

