Anton Frank “Tony” Liska

Anton Frank “Tony” Liska, 73, passed away at his home on April 11, 2017.

Tony was born on April 14, 1943 to Stanley and Cecilie (Nekuza) Liska. He grew up on the family farm on Creechville Road and graduated from St. John Catholic High School in 1961. He joined the Texas Army National Guard and proudly served for six years. In 1963 he was employed with Southern Pacific Railroad where he continued to work until his retirement in 2007. On September 11, 1971 Tony married the love of his life and dancing partner, Jeanette Marie “Jeanie” Slovacek.

He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis where he sang in the Requiem Choir and the Czech Choir. He was also a member of KJT, KJZT, SPJST and the Knights of Columbus. Some of his favorite pastimes included dancing and harmonizing to his favorite Czech tunes, playing golf with his brother Stanley, making kolbase with Stanley J. and listening to the Sunday Morning Polka show on KBEC. He was proud of his Czech heritage and passed on his love of the language to his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of forty-five years, Jeanie Liska; three sons: Darren Scott Liska and wife, Gwen, Kyle Jason Liska and wife, Kelley and Anthony Ryan Liska and significant other, Mollie Dlabaj; grandchildren: Erin, Randa, Joshua, Jacob, Phelicity, Samantha, Lillie, Cade, Koltyn and Laynie; great-granddaughter, Logan Kate; sister, Cecilie Holland and husband, Jerry;sister-in-law, Dorothy Liska; brother-in-law, Kenneth Slovacek along with a multitude of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Cecilie Liska, sister, Dorothy Morris and brother Stanley A. Liska.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis with Father Henry Drozd as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

