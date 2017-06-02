Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Anton Frank “Tony” Liska

Anton Frank “Tony” Liska, 73, passed away at his home on April 11, 2017.

Tony was born on April 14, 1943 to Stanley and Cecilie (Nekuza) Liska.  He grew up on the family farm on Creechville Road and graduated from St. John Catholic High School in 1961.  He joined the Texas Army National Guard and proudly served for six years.  In 1963 he was employed with Southern Pacific Railroad where he continued to work until his retirement in 2007.  On September 11, 1971 Tony married the love of his life and dancing partner, Jeanette Marie “Jeanie” Slovacek.

He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis where he sang in the Requiem Choir and the Czech Choir.  He was also a member of KJT, KJZT, SPJST and the Knights of Columbus.  Some of his favorite pastimes included dancing and harmonizing to his favorite Czech tunes, playing golf with his brother Stanley, making kolbase with Stanley J. and listening to the Sunday Morning Polka show on KBEC.  He was proud of his Czech heritage and passed on his love of the language to his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of forty-five years, Jeanie Liska; three sons: Darren Scott Liska and wife, Gwen, Kyle Jason Liska and wife, Kelley and Anthony Ryan Liska and significant other, Mollie Dlabaj; grandchildren: Erin, Randa, Joshua, Jacob, Phelicity, Samantha, Lillie, Cade, Koltyn and Laynie; great-granddaughter, Logan Kate; sister, Cecilie Holland and husband, Jerry;sister-in-law, Dorothy Liska; brother-in-law, Kenneth Slovacek along with a multitude of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Cecilie Liska, sister, Dorothy Morris and brother Stanley A. Liska.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis with Father Henry Drozd as celebrant.  Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jun 2 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017