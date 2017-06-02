Ennis Daily News

Auweta Bernice Norman

Auweta Bernice Norman, 96, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017 after a long and fruitful life.

Auweta was born on October 4, 1920 to A.A. and Irene (Murrell) Roberts in Ennis, Texas.  A lifelong resident of Ennis, she graduated from Ennis High School in 1937.  On November 21, 1937 she married the love of her life, Clifford Norman.  They were married for sixty-two years until his death in December 1999.

Auweta was employed by Ennis Business Forms for over thirty years, retired in 1980.  She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ennis and a lifetime member of the Rebekah Lodge of Ennis and the Ennis Regional Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Norman and wife, Marcey; granddaughters: Wendy Sablatura and husband, Michael; and Kathy Reno and husband, Dennis; great-grandchildren: Avery, Kohen and Tate Sablatura and Cole, Madelyn and Bailey Reno; one sister, Joy Gordon along with a number of nieces and nephews who lovingly knew her as “Aunt Weta”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clifford Norman, grandson, David Norman, sisters: Gladys Stanford, Elizabeth Roberts, Charlie Percival and brother Walter Roberts.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Steve Holston officiating.  Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Ennis or the charity of your choice.

