Bettie Joe Underwood Austin

Bettie Joe Underwood Austin, 88, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Bettie was born in Bardwell, Texas on August 10, 1928 to J.E. and Lois (Latham) Hargus. She graduated from Bardwell High School in 1946. On April 6, 1947 she married Robert E. Underwood after his death she married J.T. Austin on April 25, 1966. Bettie lived in Forreston for a short time and returned to Bardwell in 1952.

She worked on the family farm and ranch for many years and for the United State Postal service for over forty years retiring as Post Master of Bardwell in 1998. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bardwell and the Eastern Star of Bardwell. Besides the love of her family she enjoyed traveling, bridge and watching movies.

She is survived by one son, Joe Bob Underwood; three grandchildren: Lisa Zhanel and husband, David, Robert Underwood, Brooke Forner; seven great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Gay Underwood.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Robert E. Underwood on August 23, 1964, J.T. Austin on February 2, 1988, sons: Mark Underwood in 1996 and Jim Edd Underwood in 2016 along with daughter-in-law, Linda Underwood.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Larry Jinks officiating. Interment will follow in Elm Branch Cemetery of Bardwell under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

