Santa
Ennis Daily News

Bettie Joe Underwood Austin

Bettie Joe Underwood Austin, 88, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Larry Jinks officiating.  Interment will follow in Elm Branch Cemetery of Bardwell under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Dec 8 2016. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016