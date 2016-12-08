Bettie Joe Underwood Austin

Bettie Joe Underwood Austin, 88, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Larry Jinks officiating. Interment will follow in Elm Branch Cemetery of Bardwell under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

