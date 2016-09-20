Betty Jo Ludwig

Betty Jo Ludwig, 90, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Sunday, September 18, 2016.

Betty was born in Ennis, Texas on September 5, 1926 to Benjamin Caudle and William Jewel (Wheeler) Shipley. She grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1943. On September 27, 1946 she married Fred A. Ludwig and they were married for sixty-nine years before his death on August 6, 2016.

Betty worked for Ennis ISD for over twenty years serving as a librarian and secretary. She had also worked for Ennis State Bank and Ennis Business Forms. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ennis, had been a former Girl Scout Leader of Troop #1084 and was an active member of the Chat and Chew Club. She enjoyed bird watching especially scissortails and hummingbirds. She loved being a Texan and was especially proud of being a Texan. When she was a child she participated in the 1936 Texas Centennial at the State Fair. She was a superior cook. She had won several awards at the Texas State Fair for her bread baking skills.

She is survived by her loving family including sons: Bill Fred Ludwig and wife, Patti, Chris Ludwig and wife, Barbara and Erik Ludwig and wife, Kelly; daughters: Melinda Ludwig and Deborah Oglesby and husband, Ron; eleven grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law; Jane Shipley and Mary Ludwig.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred A. Ludwig and one brother, Robert Wheeler Shipley.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2016 in Myrtle Cemetery with Dr. Bill Moorer officiating. Pallbearers will be Andy Ludwig, Christopher Ludwig, Joshua Ludwig, Matthew Ludwig, Lucas Ludwig and Stephen Oglesby. Honorary Pallbearers will be Angela Denise Daniell, Jennifer Diane Doherty, Lindsey Ann Zmolik and Sharon Elizabeth Shaw. Services will be under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the IOOF Nursing Home for the superior care they gave Betty and to Family First Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you made a donation to the charity of your choice.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Comments

comments