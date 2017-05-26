Betty Rogala

Betty Margaret (Lekar) Rogala, age 76, died on March 3, 2017 in Ennis surrounded by her family after a valiant fight with Bone Marrow Cancer. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of all her family, friends and supporters helped her maintain her great attitude to persevere.

Betty was born on July 27, 1940 in Ennis, Texas to Agnes Marie (Zajic) Lekar and Jess Lekar. She is a graduate of Ennis High School, class of 1958, and Neilson Cosmetology College in Dallas, Texas. Betty never knew a stranger and loved to joke, both necessary traits for a successful beautician. She married the love of her life, Martin Francis Rogala, and they made a wonderful life in Ennis, Texas together.

She was an advocate for Czech Heritage and spoke at many different venues on Czech culture, food, costumes and history. Betty serv­­­ed as President of the Ennis National Polka Festival twice, and spent over 30 years in service to this organization dedicated to promoting education on Czech customs and traditions. Betty’s favorite hobbies included painting on canvas, sewing, cooking and gardening.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her for her feisty character, humor, dry-wit and strong presence. Her fearlessness and optimism remain an inspiration to her family.

She is a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, and Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas, K.J.Z.T. She is survived by her husband Francis, and one daughter Christi Rogala Miller, a son in-law Bernard Miller and one grandson, Jess Devlin Miller whom she loved like no other. She also leaves behind one sister, JoAnn Valek, a sister-in-law Patricia Lekar, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Eugene Lekar, brothers-in-law Louis Valek, F.E. “Bubba” Hoefer, Jr., William E. Fox, and sisters-in-law Cathryn (Rogala) Hoefer, and Dorothy (Rogala) Fox.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Layman’s Catholic Cemetery Trust, 806 S. Paris Street, Ennis, TX 75119.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. in St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, inc.

