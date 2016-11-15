Bob R. Zmolek

Bob R. Zmolek, 91, passed away peacefully in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, November 12, 2016.

Bob was born on February 4, 1925 in Groveton, Texas. He was the son of the late Joseph A. Zmolek, Sr. and Mary T. (Jankova) Zmolek, who immigrated from Moravia, Czechoslovakia in the early 1900’s. He grew up in New Waverly, Texas, and later moved to the Hopewell community near Ennis and attended Ennis High School. Bob served in World War II, Philippine Islands in the South Pacific and Japan, PFC U.S. Army, from January 8, 1945 to November 25, 1946. On January 31, 1948, he married Helen Frances Dolezalik in Ennis at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. They lived in Dallas, Texas and Bob worked for John Sykora building houses in Dallas. After a few years Bob and Helen bought land in Alma, Texas and built their family home. Bob was a self-employed home builder for many years in the Ennis and Cedar Creek areas. Bob could build just about anything. He did carpenter work and farming nearly his entire life. Bob was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Ennis, and K.J.T. Society #35. Bob was a devoted husband and father, and he loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed listening to Polka music, being outdoors, farming his land and raising cattle.

Bob is survived by his son, Ronnie Zmolek and his wife Susan Zmolek of Ennis, three daughters, Cindy Valek of Ennis, Anita Zmolek of Dallas, and Elaine Bussy and her husband Scott Bussy of Austin; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Valek) Hansen and her husband Daniel, Catherine Valek, and Meredith and Brenner Bussy. He is also survived by one brother, Jerry Zmolek of Ferris. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, and his son-in-law Mark Valek, along with seven brothers and four sisters.

Visitation was at 9 a.m., Monday, November 14, 2016 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Ennis. Rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by visitation. Mass of the Christian Burial took place at 10 a.m. following the Rosary, with Father John Dick as celebrant. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Zmolek, Scott Bussy, Brenner Bussy, Daniel Hansen, Mark Hill and Beau Bunger. Interment took place in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Nepomucene Capital Improvement Fund or St. Joseph Cemetery Care, Ennis.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Ennis Care Center, and our friend, Dora. We will miss our dad dearly.

